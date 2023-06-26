Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

Dennis Rodman appears at Pride parade, claps back at criticism: 'Do your research guys'

Rodman was in a short green skirt greeting fans in Houston

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman made an appearance at a Pride parade in Houston on Sunday and clapped back at the negative comments he received on Instagram.

Rodman posted a picture of himself on Instagram greeting parade-goers while wearing a green skirt and a hat with a smiley face on it along with sunglasses over his face.

"Love will Always win," he wrote on Instagram. "Happy Pride."

Dennis Rodman in Atlanta

Dennis Rodman attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on Sept. 24, 2022 in Atlanta. (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

However, Rodman received several negative comments on the post and as the remarks piled up, he posted a message on his Instagram Stories addressing the haters.

"Do your research guys," he wrote, "#beenhim."

His words were posted on top of a collage showing various pictures of Rodman during the prime of his NBA career wearing a wedding dress and other outfits that were deemed controversial for the time.

In 2019, Rodman talked to Business Insider about the attitudes toward LGBTQ athletes in the sports realm as some professional players stared to come out publicly as gay. Rodman estimated at the time that about 10-20% of pro athletes were a part of the LGBTQ community.

Dennis Rodman in Vegas

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman coaches during the NFL Pro Bowl Weekend Celebrity All-Star Game 2023 benefiting the charity D Up On Cancer at the Cox Pavilion on Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He also spoke about the 1995 Sports Illustrated cover which he posed in drag. He said he received a ton of praise from the gay community.

"They didn’t know the fact that when [they] shot that cover for the Sports Illustrated that that was the best-selling Sports Illustrated ever," Rodman said. "And then the gay community started to reach out to me and said, ‘Wow, we never knew that our community can be represented like that in sports.’ And people didn’t know at the time that I was doing that."

He added that he never thought it was a big deal.

"I was, you know, doing all the drag clubs, I was dressing in drag. I was dressing in women’s clothes. I was doing lingerie and stuff like that and people in the gay community started embracing me," he said.

Dennis Rodman in 1998

Chicago Bulls power forward Dennis Rodman addresses the crowd during a celebration of the Chicago Bulls' 6th N.B.A. Championship at the Petrillo Music Shell in Chicago in June 1998. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

"If you’re gay. I didn’t give a damn."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.