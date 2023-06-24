Kevin Durant invades Twitter chat, rips fans discussing his ranking: 'How y'all consume the game is trash'

Throughout his career, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has interjected himself into NBA-related conversations, especially those on social media.

On Friday, the 13-time NBA All-Star could not resist the urge to jump into a Twitter Spaces discussion, "Kevin Durant is not top 5."

After joining the audio-only platform, Durant voiced his displeasure about the way some fans "consume" basketball games.

"I just think how y’all even look at the game is whack as f---," Durant said in a clip recorded from the session.

"You factor in team success when you talking about players. I just think how y’all consume the game is trash, like are you good or not?"

Durant appeared to enter the chat about 40 minutes after it began.

Durant added that, from his point view, NBA player rankings are meaningless.

"I mean, some things could be that simple. Are you just good or not? I mean, a lot of people have seen it for a long time brother, and it’s OK. These lists don’t really mean nothing anyway, so why are you getting so upset about ’em?"

Although Durant has put together an impressive career and won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, some critics have argued he benefited from being on a team loaded with talent.

NBA legend Charles Barkley, one of Durant's most vocal critics, also pointed out that the Warriors won championships prior to his arrival.

Durant left Golden State to play for the Brooklyn Nets. In February, he was traded to the Suns. He has failed to reach the NBA Finals since he left the Warriors.

The Nets did advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021.

Durant's decision to jump into a Twitter Spaces discussion as himself is a departure from his past behavior. In 2017, he appeared to use a burner account to respond to people who criticized him for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He later apologized for bringing up Billy Donovan, his coach in Oklahoma City.

"I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter," Durant said. "I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization that I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic. All those type of words. … I regret doing that, and I apologize to him for doing that."

Durant also admitted that he has a secret Instagram account for his "friends and family."