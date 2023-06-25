NYC drag marchers chant 'We're coming for your children' during pride event

LGBTQ activists at New York City's annual drag queen parade chanted, "We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children" in Manhattan on Friday.

The group of hundreds of drag queens and other members of the LGBTQ community marched through NYC's Tompkins Square Park. The parade kicked off NYC's "Pride Weekend," which marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a major moment in the success of gay rights in the U.S.

Friday's drag march went through NYC's East Village and ended at the Stonewall Inn.

Video shared on social media showed that, in addition to chants about "coming for your children," marchers could be heard saying, "We’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going shopping."

Members of the radical LGBT group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence could be seen throughout the Friday event.

The anti-Christian group last made national news when the Los Angeles Dodgers chose to honor them at the team's annual LGBTQ pride celebration earlier in June.

Thousands of protesters arrived outside of Dodgers Stadium prior to the June 17 game where the group was set to be honored. The protesters held signs declaring, "Men cannot be nuns/sisters," while others bore Bible verses.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a satirical performance and activist organization. They are a self-described "leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns." The group has also raised funds for LGBTQ causes.

Fox News Chantz Martin contributed to this report.