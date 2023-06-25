Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC drag marchers chant 'We're coming for your children' during pride event

The controversial group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence attended the event

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LGBTQ activists at New York City's annual drag queen parade chanted, "We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children" in Manhattan on Friday.

The group of hundreds of drag queens and other members of the LGBTQ community marched through NYC's Tompkins Square Park. The parade kicked off NYC's "Pride Weekend," which marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a major moment in the success of gay rights in the U.S.

Friday's drag march went through NYC's East Village and ended at the Stonewall Inn.

Video shared on social media showed that, in addition to chants about "coming for your children," marchers could be heard saying, "We’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going shopping."

DEFENSE SECRETARY'S NEW GUIDANCE ON DRAG SHOWS ON MILITARY BASES HAS IMMEDIATE IMPACT: REPORT

drag march

The march was part of New York City's Pride Weekend. (Getty Images)

GOP SENATORS MOVE TO BAN DRAG SHOWS FROM MILITARY BASES: ‘GROSS MISUSE OF TAXPAYER FUNDS’

Members of the radical LGBT group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence could be seen throughout the Friday event.

drag

A member of the Sisters Of The Perpetual Indulgence seen at the 29th annual New York City Drag March.

The anti-Christian group last made national news when the Los Angeles Dodgers chose to honor them at the team's annual LGBTQ pride celebration earlier in June.

CATHOLICVOTE CALLS DODGERS 'FAITH AND FAMILY' NIGHT A 'BAND-AID' AMID ANTI-CATHOLIC GROUP FALLOUT

drag march participants

Participants in New York City's Drag March on Friday, where attendees chanted, "We're coming for your children."

Thousands of protesters arrived outside of Dodgers Stadium prior to the June 17 game where the group was set to be honored. The protesters held signs declaring, "Men cannot be nuns/sisters," while others bore Bible verses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a satirical performance and activist organization. They are a self-described "leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns." The group has also raised funds for LGBTQ causes.

Fox News Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.