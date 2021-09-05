Bulls legend Dennis Rodman explains why he doesn't watch the NBA

Legendary basketball player Dennis Rodman was a star on the court for the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls during his playing days in the 90s, however, the five-time NBA champion isn’t much of a fan of the league that helped him gain his fame.

During Rodman’s era, the NBA was known for its toughness. During a recent interview on the " Full Send " podcast, Rodman says the league is hard to watch because of how much it has changed.

"I don’t know, it’s just very hard to watch because once you’ve played the game the way we played it intensity, just competitiveness," Rodman said via Clutch Points . "But now it’s more like you know I don’t want to watch players coming down shooting 50 footers, you know. That’s not basketball."

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and other three-point shooters have transformed a league that was built on physicality in the paint into a new era where teams now live-and-die by 3-pointers. Rodman, who was a key figure in Michael Jordan’s documentary "The Last Dance", added that the NBA is "difficult to watch, but a lot of kids love it."

During Rodman’s final season with the Bulls in 1997-98, Chicago attempted 11.7 three-pointers per game. To put that into context, Curry attempted 12.7 threes per game while hitting 42.1 percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc.