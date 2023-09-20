Deion Sanders' coaching abilities catching the eye of Cowboys' Jerry Jones

Deion Sanders already helped Colorado surpass last year’s win total, and his coaching style and effect on his players have resonated across college football and, now, into the NFL.

Sanders has also caught the eye of his former boss, Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones. Sanders played for the Cowboys for five years and was a Pro Bowler for four of those years. He was also a member of the last Cowboys Super Bowl-winning team.

As Sanders’ prestige grows as a coach, he is definitely going to draw eyeballs from places other than Boulder, Colorado. Jones remarked about Sanders on Sunday following the Cowboys' win over the New York Jets. He called Sanders a "hell of a coach" and was asked about the possibility of him coaching in the NFL.

"He influences people and of course that’s part of it in the NFL. But I don’t want to go there because you know where that starts going every which way," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk.

"But (Deion) can influence and cause with his stature, his substance, what he is, as well as his own personality, being able to get inside and work with you on an individual basis. I’m a product of that with him."

It is clear Sanders has a draw.

Colorado’s upset win over TCU to start the season drew more than 7.2 million viewers. The team’s win over Nebraska scored 8.73 million views.

The draw is there, and if Colorado can somehow manage to upset Oregon over the weekend, Deion-mania is only going to get louder.