Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders' coaching abilities catching the eye of Cowboys' Jerry Jones

Sanders played for the Cowboys for a few seasons during his NFL career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Deion Sanders already helped Colorado surpass last year’s win total, and his coaching style and effect on his players have resonated across college football and, now, into the NFL.

Sanders has also caught the eye of his former boss, Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones. Sanders played for the Cowboys for five years and was a Pro Bowler for four of those years. He was also a member of the last Cowboys Super Bowl-winning team.

Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, with Deion Sanders and his wife during media press conference announcing Sanders signing with the team. (Bill Frakes/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

As Sanders’ prestige grows as a coach, he is definitely going to draw eyeballs from places other than Boulder, Colorado. Jones remarked about Sanders on Sunday following the Cowboys' win over the New York Jets. He called Sanders a "hell of a coach" and was asked about the possibility of him coaching in the NFL.

"He influences people and of course that’s part of it in the NFL. But I don’t want to go there because you know where that starts going every which way," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. 

TIM TEBOW PRAISES COLLEGE FOOTBALL STARS' CHARITABLE EFFORTS, RECALLS 'REALLY SPECIAL MEMORY'

Jerry Jones at MetLife Stadium

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"But (Deion) can influence and cause with his stature, his substance, what he is, as well as his own personality, being able to get inside and work with you on an individual basis. I’m a product of that with him."

It is clear Sanders has a draw.

Colorado’s upset win over TCU to start the season drew more than 7.2 million viewers. The team’s win over Nebraska scored 8.73 million views.

Deion Sanders at Folsom

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. (Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports)

The draw is there, and if Colorado can somehow manage to upset Oregon over the weekend, Deion-mania is only going to get louder.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.