Running
Published

Decathlete finishes in last place after major wardrobe malfunction

The runner covered his private parts, causing him to slow down

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
An Italian decathlete finished in last place in a 400-meter race after his genitalia slipped out of his shorts.

Albert Nonino, 18, came around the first turn in good shape in the U20 World Athletics Championships on Thursday, but after the wardrobe malfunction occurred, he used his right hand to cover up.

Alberto Nonino of Team Italia competes in the high jump of the men's decathlon qualifying round on day one of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 at Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Alberto Nonino of Team Italia competes in the high jump of the men's decathlon qualifying round on day one of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 at Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

"I'm conscious it was obviously an accident, and I'd like to tell you I'm aware of the reaction, and you don't need to send me the links to the blogs out there," Nonino posted on his Instagram, via the Daily Mail. "I'm trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible, and I'm thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later."

Nonino finished the race in 51.57 seconds, remarkably just .45 seconds shy of his personal best in the distance. But it was apparent that his self-cover slowed him down.

Nonino decided to go commando, according to Daily Star. That, combined with loose-fitting shorts, led to the mishap.