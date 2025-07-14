Death of John Elway's longtime agent ruled 'tragic accident,' sheriff says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway will avoid charges in the death of his agent Jeff Sperbeck, who died in April from injuries sustained in a golf car crash, an official said Friday.

Riverside County, California, Sheriff Chad Bianco told 9News in Denver that the fatal golf cart crash was nothing more than a "tragic accident" and that the investigation into the death has been completed.

"It’s over. We’ve talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal, it was what we’ve been saying all along that this was a tragic accident," Bianco told the station.

Sperbeck, 62, died at a golf course in California when he fell from the golf cart that Elway was driving. The Riverside County Coroner’s Office ruled that his death was accidental due to blunt head trauma.

"I’ve looked at video 100 times and there’s no explanation as to why he fell off, he just fell off," Bianco added.

Upon Sperbeck’s death, Elway released a statement.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," Elway said in a statement, via ESPN. "There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

"My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

Sperbeck had been Elway’s agent since 1990. The two collaborated on several business ventures as well.