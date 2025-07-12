Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins arrested in Florida for alleged domestic violence

Team spokesperson says organization is 'gathering information' as rookie faces potential NFL discipline

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for alleged domestic violence, according to Broward County police records.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quinshon Judkins of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.

Quinshon Judkins of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Judkins is facing a charge of alleged "touch or strike/battery/domestic violence" per Broward County’s records.

EX-NFL STAR THROWS COLD WATER ON SHEDEUR SANDERS' BROWNS STARTING QB HOPES

Quinshon Judkins of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.

Quinshon Judkins of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Judkins was drafted out of Ohio State with the fourth pick of the second round. He was expected to contend for the team's lead running back role with the departure of veteran Nick Chubb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Now, he is potentially subject to discipline from the league as per its personal conduct policy.

A Browns' spokesperson said they were aware of the situation and "gathering information," according to the Akron Beacon Journal

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.