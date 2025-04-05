Expand / Collapse search
Dean Wells, former NFL linebacker and Kentucky standout, dead at 54 following cancer battle

Wells holds the Kentucky record for most sacks in a single game and single-season sack record

Paulina Dedaj
Dean Wells, who played for nearly a decade in the NFL following a standout career at the University of Kentucky, died Thursday following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 54. 

Wells spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks after he was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 draft. He signed with the Carolina Panthers in 1999, where he played for another three seasons before officially retiring in 2001. 

Dean Wells runs the field

FILE - Dean Wells, #95 of the Carolina Panthers, runs on the field during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Dec. 12, 1999. (Jonathan Daniel /Allsport)

The Panthers announced Wells’ passing on the team website Friday. 

Wells first opened up about his cancer diagnosis in an interview with On3.com in April 2024. He said he had been diagnosed the previous year with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

"There’s mental toughness that comes into it. You have to have a positive attitude that you can beat it. I’ve done everything that I can with that. It’s like the chemo either works or it doesn’t. You just don’t have a lot of control over it. You wish you had more control," he said at the time. 

Dean Wells sidelines

FILE - Linebacker Dean Wells, #95 of the Seattle Seahawks, looks on during the game against the San Diego Chargers at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on Oct. 25, 1998.  (Todd Warshaw /Allsport)

According to the Mayo Clinic, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow in which "the disease progresses rapidly and creates immature blood cells, rather than mature ones."

Wells finished his pro career with 529 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions. It followed a standout career at Kentucky where Wells still holds the records for most sacks in a game (5) and the single-season sack record (10). 

"Condolences to family & friends of Dean Wells, who has passed away," the university said in a statement on social media. 

Dean Wells tackles

FILE - New England Patriots WR Terry Glenn is brought down by Carolina linebacker Dean Wells during the first quarter of Thursday's game in Foxborough. (John Bohn/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"A 3-year starter, he set a UK single-game record with 5 sacks vs. Indiana and went on to a 9-year NFL career. After NFL retirement, he returned to hometown Louisville and was a staunch supporter of the Wildcats."

Wells is survived by his wife, Lisa, and their two sons. 

