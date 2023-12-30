Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

Deadly snake interrupts Dominic Thiem's Brisbane International match: 'Something I’ll definitely never forget'

The snake did not appear to harm anyone at the tennis match

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem had a scary run-in with a venomous snake during a match at Brisbane International on Saturday in Australia.

Thiem, who won the U.S. Open in 2020, was playing in a qualifying match on Saturday when spectators noticed the snake on the courtside. Thiem was trailing Australian James McCabe in the first-round match at the time.

The snake eventually made its way onto the actual court, much to the apparent surprise of both players and fans. Security staff eventually corralled the snake and safely removed it.

Dominic Thiem reacts during a tennis match

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts against Ben Shelton of the United States during their Mens Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Thiem said the close call with the snake was something that he would remember.

"I really love animals, especially exotic ones," Thiem said. "But they said it was a really poisonous snake, and it was close to the ballkids, so it was a really dangerous situation.

"It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget."

Dominic Thiem serves during tennis match

Dominic Thiem of Austria serves against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The snake — identified as a 50-centimeter eastern brown snake and one of Australia’s most deadly reptiles — was soon safely removed, allowing play to resume.

Photo of an Australia eastern brown snake

This photo taken on September 25, 2012, shows a deadly Australian eastern brown snake. According to the Australia Venom Research Unit of the University of Melbourne, the country is home to 20 of the world's 25 most venomous snakes. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

But Thiem was not yet out of danger as he had to save three match points before leveling the match by winning the second set tiebreak. The 30-year-old then went on to clinch the deciding set for a 2-6. 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

The Austrian, currently ranked No. 98 after several years with a troublesome wrist injury, will face either Italian Giulio Zeppieri or another Australian, Omar Jasika, in the final qualifying round tomorrow.

Thiem reached the final of the Australian Open in 2020 when he pushed champion Novak Djokovic to five sets and won the US Open later that year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.