Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams makes hilarious admission about her time in the gym

Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tennis legend Serena Williams is working hard in the gym but she came to the conclusion on Tuesday that she’s starting to spend at least half of her time trying to hit the right angles.

Williams posted a mirror selfie from her workout space and admitted she spends a lot of her time trying to get the picture right.

Serena Williams in Florida

Serena Williams during a match between the United States and China PR at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies. Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched," she wrote in the caption. "Well I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker lol."

Williams’ followers showed support for her, with some saying she looked great and they wanted to be like her when they grew up.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child earlier this year. She made the announcement nearly one year to the day of her last tennis match before stepping off the court and into retirement.

TENNIS STAR NOVAK DJOKOVIC REITERATES STANCE ON VACCINES: ‘I’M PRO-FREEDOM TO CHOOSE’

Serena Williams in 2023

Serena Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Nov. 6, 2023, in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

She revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant with her second child.

She wrote in an essay in Vogue last year that growing her family was one of the main reasons why she walked away from the sport.

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," she wrote. "I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family."

Serena Williams in 2022

Serena Williams after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on day five of the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Robert Deutsch-USA Today Sports)

Williams and Ohanian married in November 2017.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.