Dawn Staley asks basketball world to move on after tense exchange with Geno Auriemma in Final Four clash

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UConn coach Geno Auriemma confronted South Carolina’s Dawn Staley in the moments after the Huskies’ upset loss in last week’s Final Four.

Despite Auriemma’s apology, which did not name Staley, chatter about the heated exchange carried into this past Sunday’s national championship game between UCLA and South Carolina.

After the Bruins’ dominant title-game win over the Gamecocks, Staley praised UCLA coach Cori Close as a "really quality" person, a remark that contrasted sharply with her initial response to Auriemma following their on-court dispute.

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Staley moved to defuse the situation Tuesday, saying she had spoken with Auriemma and praising his legacy in women’s basketball.

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"I spoke with Geno, and I want to be clear — I have a great deal of respect for him and what he’s meant to this game. One moment doesn’t define a career, and it doesn’t change the impact he’s had on growing women’s basketball. The standard at UConn is what it is because of him, and that’s something this game has benefited from."

Staley also called for a shift in focus, encouraging fans and the broader basketball community to move forward.

"So, I’m asking everyone to turn the page. Let’s refocus on what matters most — continuing to elevate our game, creating opportunities and pushing it forward.

"That’s always been my mission, and it’s not changing."

South Carolina beat UConn 62-48 in last Friday’s national semifinal. Auriemma approached Staley for a routine handshake after the game — but the moment escalated, and the two had to be separated.

Auriemma initially struck a defiant tone when asked about the exchange, though he later said his behavior was inexcusable.

"There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina. It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut," the Hall of Fame coach said in a statement. "I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

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Staley previously said she had not spoken with Auriemma after Sunday’s women’s national championship game. She led South Carolina to the national title in 2024 before falling to Auriemma in last year’s championship.

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