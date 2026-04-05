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March Madness

South Carolina's Dawn Staley gives blunt response to Geno Auriemma confrontation

The dispute appeared to stem from a pregame handshake mix-up before the Gamecocks' Final Four win over UConn

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley is laser-focused on bringing home a fourth national championship in the last 10 years, even as questions mount about her heated confrontation with UConn’s Geno Auriemma.

Auriemma confronted Staley at halfcourt following the Gamecocks’ Final Four win on Friday night. Auriemma’s words appeared to enrage Staley before he walked off the court. He suggested he was upset with Staley since the pregame over a lack of handshake.

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South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaking at a news conference

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks during a news conference at the NCAA college basketball tournament Final Four in Phoenix on April 4, 2026. (John Locher/AP)

She was asked about the incident on Saturday, and sidestepped the question.

"For me, no distractions at this time. I'm concentrating on winning a national championship, that’s it," Staley said. "That’s a little disheartening. This is sports, sometimes things like this happen. Continue to focus on my team and ability to advance in this tournament and hopefully win another national championship."

Auriemma released a statement on Saturday afternoon, apologizing for his behavior.

"There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina. It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut," the Hall of Fame coach said in a statement on Saturday. "I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

GENO AURIEMMA RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER SHOUTING MATCH WITH DAWN STALEY: 'UNLIKE WHAT I DO'

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma arguing on basketball court

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma argue after a women's NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game at the Final Four in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Staley said she was confused over what Auriemma was angry about.

"I have no idea," the South Carolina coach said after the game. "But I’m going to let you know this: I’m of integrity. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game. I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand.

"I don’t know what he came with after the game, but, hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on."

The ESPN broadcast noted that Staley shook hands with Huskies staff members and players prior to tip-off. But NCAA policy states that, for the tournament, the two coaches are directed to meet at midcourt to shake hands after the starting lineups are announced.

Staley and Auriemma shook hands earlier in the pregame, but not after the introductions. It appeared to set off Auriemma.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma arguing on basketball court

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma argue after a women's NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game at the Final Four in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

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South Carolina will take on the UCLA Bruins for the women’s championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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