South Carolina's Dawn Staley gives blunt response to Geno Auriemma confrontation

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South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley is laser-focused on bringing home a fourth national championship in the last 10 years, even as questions mount about her heated confrontation with UConn’s Geno Auriemma.

Auriemma confronted Staley at halfcourt following the Gamecocks’ Final Four win on Friday night. Auriemma’s words appeared to enrage Staley before he walked off the court. He suggested he was upset with Staley since the pregame over a lack of handshake.

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She was asked about the incident on Saturday, and sidestepped the question.

"For me, no distractions at this time. I'm concentrating on winning a national championship, that’s it," Staley said. "That’s a little disheartening. This is sports, sometimes things like this happen. Continue to focus on my team and ability to advance in this tournament and hopefully win another national championship."

Auriemma released a statement on Saturday afternoon, apologizing for his behavior.

"There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina. It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut," the Hall of Fame coach said in a statement on Saturday. "I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

GENO AURIEMMA RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER SHOUTING MATCH WITH DAWN STALEY: 'UNLIKE WHAT I DO'

Staley said she was confused over what Auriemma was angry about.

"I have no idea," the South Carolina coach said after the game. "But I’m going to let you know this: I’m of integrity. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game. I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand.

"I don’t know what he came with after the game, but, hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on."

The ESPN broadcast noted that Staley shook hands with Huskies staff members and players prior to tip-off. But NCAA policy states that, for the tournament, the two coaches are directed to meet at midcourt to shake hands after the starting lineups are announced.

Staley and Auriemma shook hands earlier in the pregame, but not after the introductions. It appeared to set off Auriemma.

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South Carolina will take on the UCLA Bruins for the women’s championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.