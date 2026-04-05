Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

March Madness

Basketball legend Candace Parker takes aim at Geno Auriemma after Dawn Staley confrontation

Staley sidestepped questions about the incident, saying she's focused on winning a national championship

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former WNBA star Candace Parker had no empathy for UConn Huskies women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma after he erupted at South Carolina’s Dawn Staley on Friday night.

Auriemma was upset with Staley failing to meet him for a customary pregame handshake before their Final Four game tipped off. His frustrations with Staley led to him confronting her at halfcourt when the game was over. Staley yelled back at Auriemma as coaches and other staff members got in between the two.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Candace Parker standing courtside at Intuit Dome during NBA game

Candace Parker, a member of the Amazon Prime NBA broadcast team, stands courtside at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., during the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 22, 2026. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Parker, who was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame this week, spoke about the incident on Saturday night.

"In time, you see people's colors over and over again," she said. "And there can be a separation of time with that, but the colors always come to light. I think colors were shown yesterday on both sides, right? However you want to take that."

UCONN'S UNDEFEATED SEASON CRUMBLES AS SOUTH CAROLINA GETS SWEET REVENGE AGAINST REIGNING CHAMPS

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma arguing on basketball court

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma argue after a women's NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game at the Final Four in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Auriemma issued an apology for his outburst.

"There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina. It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut," the Hall of Fame coach said in a statement on Saturday. "I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

Staley sidestepped a question about the interaction, saying she was focused on South Carolina’s national championship game against the UCLA Bruins.

NBA on Prime analyst Candace Parker standing courtside at Crypto.com Arena

NBA on Prime analyst Candace Parker is courtside during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, no distractions at this time. I'm concentrating on winning a national championship, that’s it," Staley said. "That’s a little disheartening. This is sports, sometimes things like this happen. Continue to focus on my team and ability to advance in this tournament and hopefully win another national championship."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue