Daniel Suarez one of 16 drivers involved in crash at Daytona 500

Daniel Suarez, who drives the No. 99 Chevrolet, was one of the drivers involved in a 16-car pileup during the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Pitbull, the platinum-selling rapper, bought into Trackhouse Racing, which placed Suarez in the field. Pitbull actually gave the command for drivers to start their engines prior to the start of the race.

Pitbull is one of NASCAR’s newest team owners.

"Now that there’s no touring going on, I’m going to be pretty much at every race," Pitbull said. "There’s a higher calling to this."

Pitbull, along with NBA icon Michael Jordan, are two new celebrities entering NASCAR ownership this year. Trackhouse Racing, which was launched late last year, was created by former driver Justin Marks, who was with Pitbull in a suite watching the race together.

"There’s no hidden agenda. We’re here to win," Pitbull said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.