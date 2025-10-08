Commanders' Tyler Biadasz discusses building chemistry with Jayden Daniels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jayden Daniels may have only 23 games (including the playoffs) under his belt, but his veteran center saw a mature rookie throughout the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Daniels was the second overall pick by the Washington Commanders last year and carried them to the NFC title game with an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

"He’s so cool, calm and collected. You can see him on TV, too, his face is just locked in, he’s in the zone. That’s what he is. He’s very positive, always smiling, always having fun, that’s his flow state. But it was awesome, you had that veteran feel from him in day one," Commanders center Tyler Biadasz told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Biadasz came to the Commanders last year after spending his first four years with the Dallas Cowboys, so the veteran center and rookie quarterback had to get to work quickly in order to gel with each other.

That was certainly a learning curve for Biadasz, who went from blocking a pocket passer in Dak Prescott to the guy who had nearly 900 rushing yards last season.

"When you go through a camp and you go through the whole year with him, too, I think the biggest feature is how certain plays develop throughout timing, right? And for O-linemen, your job is to block forever, right? And there's certain timing of certain plays that may be more action-specific or a play-action. That requires more repetition and certain looks and certain fronts and variations that where you want to get more Rolodex looks to have a better feel for things," Biadasz said.

"But just in general, how he plays the game, certain timing or just how he sees the defense and maybe third-down looks or even first-and-10, there's a good amount of things that you do cover in your first year with each other when he came in last year. And this year, I felt like we really hit the ground running in regards of knowing how each other sees it, but also how he communicates and making calls home and on the road. We’re always in that mode of stacking great days and great games, and going back and see how we can adjust things going forward and continue to have that connection each and every week."

BILL BELICHICK IS 'WORKING TOWARD BEING THE WORST COACH IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY,' PAUL FINEBAUM SAYS

But it may be even more important for the duo to grow off the field. So, they teamed up to participate in a Campbell's commercial, which also featured Daniels' mother.

"It was really cool to connect right before the season started, because you have that summer break, and I got to connect with Jayden again right before the season started," Biadasz said. "And to have that unique commercial, a lot of laughs, a lot of fun, it was a cool, special bonding moment, for sure. And also with the traditional Campbell’s soup growing up, I would always see it in commercials and stuff, so it’s awesome …

"The connection is huge, the chemistry is huge and who you are off the field with your quarterback as a center, it goes a long way. And it goes a long way with every position, too, but I think QB and center are very unique in how much, it’s almost a lot of telepathy in a way of knowing of what the calls are and everything, but that goes into having that feeling of connection."

Biadasz and Daniels sure appear to have it all figured out. But now, they fine-tune their engine to make it pure horsepower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The biggest part [entering this season] was knowing how we did things and how we executed, what certain areas can we be more efficient in and run that trajectory even higher," he said. "Having those conversations in OTAs and going through it…you do go into the minute marginal details you guys might not think of, but in regards to the game, you saw [Jacory Croskey-Merritt] find a sliver of a hole, and he can pop for seven, 15, even longer. Just how our running backs can work like that, but even how we can make even more explosive gains. And when you do that, you’ll get the results you want."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.