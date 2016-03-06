Dana White: GSP in talks about return for UFC 200

When Georges St-Pierre was spotted at UFC 196 on Saturday night, the rumor began:

GSP vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 200 in July.

Well, so much for that storyline. But Dana White did confirm that the company is in talks with GSP about making a comeback at UFC 200. However, he also said "I don't know if Georges still wants to fight."

GSP hasn't fought in the UFC since 2013. He vacated his belt to take time off after a controversial split-decision win over Johny Hendricks, and he hasn't committed to returning. The Canadian legend has been a vocal critic of the UFC, calling for stronger drug-testing standards, and the relationship has gotten chilly.

However, the UFC is trying to make its 200th card the biggest event in history, and with both Ronda Rousey and now Conor McGregor coming off losses, UFC 200 may need GSP more than ever.