Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin seeing the upside in scary incident, hints at returning to football

Hamlin went into on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Damar Hamlin's entire life has changed in the six weeks, and it started with a life-threatening incident on "Monday Night Football."

The Buffalo Bills safety went into a cardiac arrest after making a tackle, and medical staff had to perform CPR for over nine minutes - he spent over a week in the hospital after once being in critical condition.

Hamlin's popularity throughout the football world skyrocketed, which he admits has been somewhat uncomfortable as "a person who…[likes] my privacy."

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (

However, despite his life, quite literally, almost ending on the football field, he's seeing the positive out of the situation.

"This situation kind of just brought me to the light of the world. Which is a good thing," Hamlin told FOX Sports' Michael Strahan, adding that the hardest part about the last few weeks has been processing his emotions. "Because I really feel like I stand for so much good and I want to be a good example for communities around the world. There's a reason behind everything."

Hamlin said he was feeling "super normal" and getting ready for the playoff push in that Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But after he was reminded he won the game of life by doctors (after asking them if the Bills won the game), he later found out that over $9 million had been donated to his charity toy drive that initially had a goal of just $2,500.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game with the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

The charity raising so much money and the support he was given while in the hospital was almost unthinkable.

"I couldn't even believe it. It just showed the unity of our league and the entire world," he said. "I really feel like the whole situation showed that we can all come together. It was just a surreal moment."

Now that Hamlin continues to recover, he now has one more goal: To play football again.

Damar Hamlin attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Eventually. That's always the goal," he said. "As a competitor, I'm trying to do things just to keep advancing my situation, but I'm allowing that to be in God's hands. I'm just thankful He gave me a second chance."