Damar Hamlin's family releases statement thanking supporters amid 'challenging time'

Hamlin was listed in critical condition on Tuesday morning

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a statement on Tuesday expressing their "sincere gratitude" for the outpouring of support that followed a terrifying scene in Cincinnati on Monday that has left Hamlin in critical condition.  

Hamlin’s family asked for continued prayers and support in their message, while also thanking the more than 150,000 fans that have donated nearly $4 million to his charity toy drive fund. 

Damar Hamlin, #3 of the Buffalo Bills, reacts after a missed Pittsburgh Steelers field goal during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," the statement read.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be a part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done."

The Buffalo Bills gather as an ambulance parks on the field while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, #3, after a play in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.  (Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills said early Tuesday morning that Hamlin was "currently sedated and listed in critical condition" after collapsing on the field following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at around 9:25 p.m. ET after receiving CPR on the field. 

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills’ latest update read. 

The media world was stunned on Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Hamlin’s family added that they will provide updates on his condition "as soon as we have them."

