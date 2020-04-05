Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft
Published

Dallas Cowboys: 2020 NFL Draft profile

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Dallas Cowboys finished 8-8 during the 2019 season.

The Cowboys have seven picks going into the draft. Each of their draft picks are their original picks.

Last year, the Cowboys didn’t have any first-round picks. Dallas’ first pick came in the second round and they selected defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who only featured in four games, recording four tackles.

Here are the Cowboys’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 17 overall

Second Round, No. 51 overall

Third Round, No. 82 overall

Fourth Round, No. 123 overall

Fifth Round, No. 164 overall

Fifth Round, No. 179 overall

Seventh Round, No. 231 overall

Here are some of the Cowboys’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Blake Bell, TE (signed from KC)

Dontari Poe, DT (signed from CAR)

Gerald McCoy, DE (signed from CAR)

Greg Zuerlein, K (signed from LAR)

Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, S (signed from CHI)

Maurice Canady, CB (signed from NYJ

DEPARTURES

Byron Jones, CB (signed with MIA)

Cameron Fleming, OL (signed with NYG)

Daniel Ross, DT (signed with LV)

Donovan Olumba, CB (signed with CLE)

Jason Witten, TE (signed with LV)

Jeff Heath, S (signed with LV)

Kerry Hyder, DE (signed with SF)

Maliek Collins, DT (signed with LV)

Randall Cobb, WR (signed with HOU)

Robert Quinn, DE (signed with CHI)

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OL (signed with CIN)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Christian Covington, DT

Kavon Frazier, S

Malcolm Smith, LB

Michael Bennett, DL

Ray-Ray Armstrong, LB

Tavon Austin, WR

