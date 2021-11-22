Dak Prescott shows support for unvaccinated teammate Amari Cooper

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper did not play in the Cowboys’ (7-3) 19-9 loss to the Chiefs (7-4) on Sunday, sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Without its star receiver, the Dallas offense was a mess. That mess then grew worse when receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion in the second quarter. Quarterback Dak Prescott was left alone to attempt to defeat Kansas City with a depleted offense. It did not go well. Prescott played his worst game of the season.

Cooper, who is unvaccinated, will also be out for the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving showdown with the Raiders. Per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, unvaccinated players must isolate for at least 10 days before returning to their team. Prescott showed support for his teammate after the game.

"I mean, it’s unfortunate not having him," Prescott said. "To say the decision he made — I mean, I’m vaccinated and I could get it and be out two games. Let’s try not to knock the guy or put the guy down for a personal decision. I don’t think there’s anybody that comes back under 10 days.

"You give me that stat on guys that are either vaccinated or unvaccinated coming back faster than that time and tested out, then ok, we’ll go from there. That’s my teammate, that’s my brother. We’re going to support him. That’s his decision, as I said way back in training camp when you guys asked me this question. Unfortunate we don’t have him, but I know he’ll come back and be beneficial for us late in the season."

The Cooper-less Cowboys were able to muster just 276 total yards against Kansas City’s defense, even though that unit typically allows 364.4 yards per game on the season. Prescott completed 28-of-43 passes for 216 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.