Cristiano Ronaldo charged by English Football Association for incident at Everton

Manchester United lost 1-0 against Everton before incident between Ronaldo and fan

Associated Press
Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association on Friday in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April.

It is alleged Ronaldo’s conduct was improper and/or violent, the governing body said.

Ronaldo received a police caution in August after being interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the Europa League, group E soccer match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United at the Zimbru stadium, in Chisinau, Moldova, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the Europa League, group E soccer match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United at the Zimbru stadium, in Chisinau, Moldova, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Footage was posted online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter’s mobile phone on to the ground as he walked toward the tunnel following United’s 1-0 loss.

Under British law, a caution is essentially a warning given out by police for a minor crime if the person admits to the offense.

After the incident, Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his "outburst" and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford "as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."