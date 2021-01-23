'Crazy' that Eric Bieniemy has yet to be hired as head coach, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was thought to be a highly sought-after coach that would take over head-coaching duties for a team that needed it

But with six out of seven teams hiring a new head coach in the last three weeks, Bieniemy remains a top assistant on Andy Reid’s staff. To Patrick Mahomes, it's "crazy."

"Yeah it’s kind of crazy, I guess would be the best word to describe it. I mean to see the stuff that comes out and then knowing the man that he is and the coach that he is every single day, you don’t understand where the stuff comes from," Mahomes explained.

"You understand how great of a person he is, how great of a coach he is, how great of a leader he is and so it’s crazy that he hasn’t gotten his chance to become a head coach, but I promise you he’ll keep grinding and keep getting better and better and keep helping us out which is the positive at the end of the day. Hopefully, he’ll help us continue to get to these AFC Championship games and go on to more Super Bowls."

Bieniemy might be in line for the Houston Texans’ job – the only position that is open right now. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly was upset Houston didn’t immediately interview Bieniemy for the job.

Mahomes was asked whether he talked to Watson about Bieniemy.

"I talked to him last offseason," the Chiefs’ quarterback said. "During the season you kind of don’t talk to those guys as much because obviously you’re trying to go out there and win football games. Maybe after the season I might shoot him a text or something like that but I kind of just let that stuff handle itself.

"I know Coach (Eric) Bieniemy has done everything the right way and prepared himself to take whatever opportunity that is and if it happens, I’m very happy for him and if it doesn’t, he’ll continue to grind and be a great offensive coordinator for us so I’m just happy he’s given these opportunities to go out there and interview and hopefully one of these teams will be smart enough to take him to be the head coach of their football team."