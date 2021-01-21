Expand / Collapse search
Terry Bradshaw offering up $500,000 and a new Ford F-150 truck in Sunday's FOX Bet Super 6

Watch Packers-Bucs on FOX and win Terry Bradshaw's money

By David Montanaro | | This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet |
Grandmother Terri Cross explains what winning the new truck means to her on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

The FOX Bet Super 6 is back this Sunday for the NFC Championship Game, as "FOX NFL Sunday" host Terry Bradshaw is offering up a $500,000 jackpot and another Ford F-150 truck to the lucky winners.

Terri Cross, a Maryland resident, won the brand-new pickup truck in last weekend's contest, telling "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that she was shocked when she got the phone call during the "FOX NFL Sunday" postgame coverage Sunday.

"It is such a blessing, I thank God and I thank Terry Bradshaw. This is just amazing," she said, adding that the contest is easy to play and takes five minutes to enter.

ATLANTA MAN WINS $50G FOX BET SUPER 6 DEBATE GAME JACKPOT 

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download, and the game is free to play. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback before entering broadcasting, has given away more than $3.5 million so far. This weekend's bumper jackpot stands at $500,000, in addition to the F-150 truck.  All contestants have to do is answer six questions about the big game for a chance to win.

After you enter your picks, watch the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship, kicking off at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

David Montanaro is a Senior Editor with Fox News.