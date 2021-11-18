Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys using 'monkey butt' for motivation

McCarthy felt the need to prep his players for R.A.W. after a crappy Week Nine game against Denver when their six-game winning streak went down the toilet

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
A year after Dallas coach Mike McCarthy went Gallagher on some watermelons in order to inspire his team, the Cowboys coach is now using a different motivational tactic. McCarthy’s relying on the assistance of Anti-Monkey Butt powder to keep the Cowboys from stinking.

Ahead of their 40-point win over Atlanta last Sunday, McCarthy gifted each of his players the chaff-prevention powder to ready themselves for "R.A.W," which, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, is McCarthyism for "Red-A-- Week."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Amari Cooper #19 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Amari Cooper #19 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

McCarthy felt the need to prep his players for R.A.W. after a crappy Week Nine game against Denver when their six-game winning streak went down the toilet.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Noah Brown #85 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Noah Brown #85 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Per Pelissero, McCarthy explained the purpose of Red-A-- Week: "In other words [it means] ‘Get mad.’ Take it personally, and then get on the field and take it out on the Falcons."

The Cowboys didn’t monkey around with McCarthy’s motivation. On Sunday, Dallas looked anything but crappy, besting Atlanta 43-3.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) ( Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"I highly recommend [RAW], if anybody has never used it. I don’t want to get into my personnel hygiene here, but ‘RAW,’ Red A-- Week, was the topic," McCarthy said earlier this week. "We made an emphasis based on correcting what went on last week. I thought our players did a great job with it. Just had some fun with it. Another way to focus."

Now that players have been equipped with anti-friction powder, they should have no problem opening a can of Red A-- on this weekend’s opponent — Kansas City.