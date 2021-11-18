Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu says media should stop flip-flopping on Mac Jones

Mac Jones is among the leaders for Offensive Rookie of the Year this season

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is apparently a big fan of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. And Mathieu wants the media to pick between hyping up the rookie or jumping ship on Mac after a spree of flip-flopping their takes.

Mathieu hopped on Twitter to air out some complaints against Jones’ play from the media, which became critical of the Pats around the team’s 1-3 start.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to  a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to  a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central," Mathieu tweeted on his personal account Tuesday.

"He don’t throw side arm or run fast so people knocked him….. dude can play QB! Period," he added.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24:  Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs trash talks to the fans during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.  The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24:  Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs trash talks to the fans during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.  The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Jones’ command over OC Josh McDaniels’ playbook added to a scoring onslaught against the Cleveland Browns, 45-7. Jones threw for 198 yards, three touchdowns and completed 19 of 23 passes. Jones’ efficiency opened up the Browns’ defense and allowed New England’s backfield to run for 186 total yards on the day. Rhamondre Stevenson (20 carries, 100 yards) scored two rushing touchdowns.

The Alabama QB’s play drew comparisons to that of a game manager but Jones now appears like a prime Rookie of the Year candidate. And a stronger contender for the honors, if not for Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase.

The Pats’ performance woke the league up to the postseason contender still looming in Foxborough, becoming the trendiest team to climb the rankings after Week 10.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates the touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson #38 against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates the touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson #38 against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England and the rook are now 6-4, trailing the Buffalo Bills (6-3) for the AFC East lead. Belichick’s team is currently slotted in the sixth spot among the AFC playoff hunt.

Mathieu’s Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) recently found their groove after starting slow on the season. The team has won three straight games and regained lead of the AFC West.