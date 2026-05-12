Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne Suffers Split Cheekbone, Antonio Conte Confirms

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Napoli have been dealt a major blow just before the penultimate match of the Serie A season, with Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of action.

The Belgian playmaker was a surprise omission from the squad for the Monday night clash against Bologna after a training ground accident.

Training ground accident sidelines De Bruyne

In what came as a shock to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona faithful, De Bruyne was completely absent from the team sheet for Napoli’s crucial Serie A fixture.

The veteran midfielder did not even make the bench for Monday's clash against Bologna, sparking immediate concern regarding his fitness and availability for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to DAZN ahead of the match, Antonio Conte explained the nature of the setback, revealing that a physical confrontation during a practice session resulted in a significant facial injury.

The former Inter and Chelsea boss confirmed that the medical staff had to intervene quickly to treat the Belgian international after a collision with a teammate.

Conte details medical situation

Conte provided specific details on the injury, clarifying that while De Bruyne avoided a more serious brain injury, the physical damage was enough to keep him out of the game.

The manager's update highlighted the intensity of Napoli's training sessions under his watch, even as the season reaches its conclusion.

"In training he had a head-to-head collision, and he opened up his cheekbone. They gave him four stitches; he had tests. There is no head trauma, but he is not playing," Conte said.

Di Lorenzo makes timely return

While the loss of De Bruyne was a bitter pill to swallow for the Partenopei, Conte was at least able to welcome back a vital dressing room presence.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo returned to the starting lineup, providing a much-needed boost to the defensive unit and the team's overall leadership structure.

"Giovanni represents a bit of the Napoli of the last cycle that started a long time ago," Conte said. "He is the only one to have won everything that has been won in the recent period. Charismatic player and, after 15 days since he returned to training with us, it was right that he returned as a starter."

A complicated season for the Belgian

De Bruyne has endured a difficult season on a personal level, having spent 129 days on the sidelines due to a hamstring muscle injury last October.

The former Manchester City star has featured in 19 matches across all competitions for Napoli this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Napoli are second in Serie A heading into Monday's game, but trail leaders Inter by 15 points and sit two ahead of AC Milan.