Cowboys stars omit Dak Prescott when listing top quarterbacks in NFL

Dallas Cowboys teammates Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were talking about top quarterbacks on Parsons’ "The Edge" podcast and listed the elite signal-callers in the league this season.

Their own quarterback, Dak Prescott, wasn’t on the list.

Parsons and Diggs' list included Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

Even Minnesota Vikings breakout star Sam Darnold was up there, along with Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels.

"I can’t give you a top five right now based on how everybody is performing," Parsons told Diggs.

Now, this could’ve just been an oversight by Parson and Diggs because they have obviously liked what they’ve seen from Prescott in past seasons as he’s anchored the offense to playoff appearances.

At the same time, the Cowboys are 3-4 this season, and the offense has been its usual dominant self.

The Cowboys are ranked in the middle of the pack in yards per game (15th), and they’re more toward the bottom in points scored per contest (22nd).

However, Prescott has been slinging the football. The Cowboys have the third-best passing game in the league with 256 yards averaged per game.

Prescott is ninth in passing yards (1,845), though he’s 13th in passing touchdowns (10) on the year. He is also second-worst in interceptions thrown this season, giving the ball away eight times through seven games.

That’s not the efficiency the Cowboys want to see, especially from someone who was extended at $240 million over the next four seasons before the 2024 campaign.

Prescott has faced a lot of scrutiny since entering the league, and he’ll tell you that comes with being the quarterback for "America’s Team."

The Cowboys have been a great regular-season team since he took over as the starter, but they’ve yet to make that Super Bowl run experts believe they are capable of.

If the season were to end today, the Cowboys would not be a playoff team, but they have more games to get on track.

