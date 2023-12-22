Cowboys players' personal info leaked by disgruntled fans on social media after blowout loss to Bills

A rough day at the office got even worse for two members of the Dallas Cowboys.

Shortly after the Buffalo Bills blew out the Cowboys, 31-10, last Sunday, upset fans leaked private information about Dallas safety Jayron Kearse and fellow safety Juanyeh Thomas.

Kearse's home address was made public, while Thomas' phone number was out there for the world to see.

The fiasco began when Kearse asked on social media why he was flagged on a play, but fans were quick to respond about his poor performance.

Thomas stepped in to defend his teammates, but that's when fans took it a step further.

Thomas said those fans "crossed a line."

"I can take criticism," Thomas, who had to change his number, said to The Dallas Morning News. "But you do cross a line when you start doing dumb stuff like that, for real. It's a line you can't cross when you start sharing people's addresses and numbers and stuff. At the end of the day, this is still a game. People got a life."

"People [were] texting me, calling me. I’m like damn, bro," he added. "I don’t even know how people can leak your number."

Thankfully for the Cowboys, they clinched a playoff spot just before they took the field on Sunday, but nothing else went right for Dallas, which fell a game behind the NFC-best San Francisco 49ers and dropped to 10-4.

The Cowboys, who have scored 40 or more points five times this season and enjoyed eight wins by 20 or more, were held to a season-low 195 yards of offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished 21 of 34 for 134 yards with an interception.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for just 94 yards for the Bills, but running back James Cook had a career-best 179 yards rushing and scored twice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

