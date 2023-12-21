Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died of brain infections stemming from dental problems, officials say

After lots of rumors swirled surrounding how former NFL Mike Williams died, officials released an official cause of death late Thursday, while still leaving the door open for other factors.

It was initially reported on Sept. 5 that the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer had died after he took an accidental blow to the head at a construction site. However, days later, it was revealed he was "fighting for his life."

Williams eventually died on Sept. 12, and the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department said he succumbed to "Bacterial Sepsis with Cerebral Abscesses and Necrotizing Lobar Pneumonia due to multiple Dental Caries and retained tooth roots."

Essentially, his brain had pus growing around it after he had severe dental problems to the point where infections spread. Initial tests showed he had brain swelling and infections.

Fox 13 Tampa also says heart disease played a role - he suffered from a cardiac arrest, as well, shortly after the construction accident that occurred back on Sept. 1.

Tampa Bay selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and he made an immediate impact.

In his rookie season, he led the team with 964 receiving yards, and his 65 receptions were one shy of tying the team lead. He also scored 11 times, the most on the team, and his impressive campaign was good for a second-place honor for Offensive Rookie of the Year behind St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford.

The Bucs signed him to an extension worth close to $40 million before the 2013 campaign, but he played in just six games that year and was then traded to his hometown Buffalo Bills , where he spent one season. However, he was unable to take the next step in his career. The most receiving yards he had in one season was 996 in 2012.

Williams' 20 touchdowns at Syracuse are tied for the second-most in school history, along with Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

In his professional career, he caught 223 passes for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.

