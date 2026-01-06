Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys make changes to coaching staff after disastrous defensive season: reports

The Cowboys reportedly fired Matt Eberflus after just 1 season

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
After suffering their second consecutive losing season, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly made changes to their coaching staff.

The Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Eberflus’ unit was one of the worst in football this season.

The Cowboys' defense gave up the most points per game this season (30.1) and the third-most yards per game (377). Only the Washington Commanders (384) and Cincinnati Bengals (382.1) allowed more yards per game than the Cowboys.

Matt Eberflus looks on

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus stands on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium. The photo was taken in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

With the firing of Eberflus, the Cowboys move on to their fourth different defensive coordinator in four seasons. Dan Quinn left after the 2023 season to take the Commanders' head coaching job.

Mike Zimmer was the defensive coordinator in 2024, but he was not retained after the team let go of head coach Mike McCarthy.

COWBOYS SUFFER CONSECUTIVE LOSING SEASONS, AS DAK PRESCOTT IS BENCHED AND DEFENDER IS EJECTED IN LOPSIDED LOSS

Matt Eberflus looks on

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. The photo was taken in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 28, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Prior to being hired as the defensive coordinator with the Cowboys, Eberflus was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. The 55-year-old went 14-32 in three seasons and became the first head coach fired by the Bears midseason.

The Cowboys, who finished 7-9-1, could have made the playoffs if their defense was even an average unit. Their offense was one of the best in the sport, as they had the seventh-best scoring offense (27.7 points per game) and had the second-most yards per game (391.6) in the NFL, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams (394.6).

Matt Eberflus calls play

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus stands on the sideline during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. The photo was taken in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

The stunning trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers was a big blow to the defense. The unit improved when they acquired linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, but it wasn’t enough to make them a formidable unit.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

