Cowboys maintain dominance over Giants after intercepting last-second Hail Mary

The Cowboys-GIants rivalry remains lopsided in favor of America's Team.

The reigning NFC East champions won their seventh game in a row against Big Blue, coming away with a 20-15 victory in New Jersey on Thursday.

The Giants got on the board first with a field goal, but Dallas responded with a Rico Dowdle touchdown (that came after a holding flag was picked up), and then CeeDee Lamb scored a long touchdown. Big Blue kicked two more field goals before the end of the half to head into the locker room down, 14-9.

The Giants marched down the field to start the second half, but were stuffed again and forced to kick their fourth field goal of the night. Brandon Aubrey, though, answered right back with a 60-yard bomb of his own to bring Dallas back up five.

The G-Men again struggled to get the ball in the end zone, as Greg Joseph knocked down his fifth field goal of the night early in the fourth. Aubrey drilled another one, though, to make it a 20-15 Dallas lead with just under seven minutes to go.

On 4th and 6, Daniel Jones targeted Malik Nabers for the 15th time (he already had a dozen catches), but he couldn’t finish his toe-tap, and the Cowboys took over with 3:21 left.

Nabers suffered a concussion on the play.

Aubrey, though, missed a 51-yarder wide right, giving the Giants one more chance with 28 seconds left and no timeouts left. However, a Jones Hail Mary was intercepted, giving Dallas the victory.

It's the Cowboys' seventh consecutive victory against New York, their 14th in their last 15 games, and their 19th in their last 23 matchups.

For Dallas, it snaps a two-game losing skid, while New York has now lost three of their first four games.

Entering Thursday, the Cowboys' run defense was the worst in the league - naturally, Devin Singletary only ran for 24 yards. Nabers' 12 catches for 115 yard led all receivers, but Lamb's 7-98-1 came in the winning effort.

Dak Prescott was 22-for-27 for 221 yards, while Jones completed 29 of his 40 passes for 281 yards - however, the Giants' only scoring was via the field goal.

The Cowboys will head to Pittsburgh next week to play the Steelers, while the Giants will also hit the road, going west to face the Seahawks.

