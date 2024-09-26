Bengals Ja'Marr Chase 'having fun again' after dealing with 'BS' in the offseason

Ja'Marr Chase missed just about all of training camp due to a contract dispute.

The Cincinnati Bengals star was, and is, searching for a lucrative extension, but as camp came and went, a deal did not get done.

It seemed like both sides weren't thrilled with how things were going.

And Chase's return to the team was uncertain. But he decided to get on the field for Week 1, rather than take his holdout into the season.

It hasn't been a great start for Cincy, which is 0-3, but Chase said he felt a sense of relief after catching his first touchdown of the season Monday night. He grabbed a second TD later in the game.

"All this BS that was going on this offseason and prior to the season, I'm just happy that it's over with," Chase told reporters Thursday. "I'm finally playing ball and having fun with the guys. That's what matters most for me."

Numerous receivers got paid this offseason, including Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle, Nico Collins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Michael Pittman, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk.

Chase is still waiting for his new contract.

Chase had a slow start to the season, catching 10 passes for 97 yards in his first two games, but he broke out in Week 3.

The fourth-year receiver caught six passes for 118 yards and two scores, but his Bengals fell to the Washington Commanders, 38-33.

Chase, though, feels the Bengals are close to getting things right.

"We're right there," Chase said. "We're not too far away. We just got to finish in the end, and that's the biggest thing right now."

Cincinnati will face the Carolina Panthers Sunday looking to avoid a fourth loss to open the season.

