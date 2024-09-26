Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Ja'Marr Chase 'having fun again' after dealing with 'BS' in the offseason

Chase missed most of training camp due to contract dispute

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Ja'Marr Chase missed just about all of training camp due to a contract dispute.

The Cincinnati Bengals star was, and is, searching for a lucrative extension, but as camp came and went, a deal did not get done.

It seemed like both sides weren't thrilled with how things were going. 

And Chase's return to the team was uncertain. But he decided to get on the field for Week 1, rather than take his holdout into the season.

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and wide receiver Tee Higgins celebrate a Chase touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati Sept. 23, 2024. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

It hasn't been a great start for Cincy, which is 0-3, but Chase said he felt a sense of relief after catching his first touchdown of the season Monday night. He grabbed a second TD later in the game.

"All this BS that was going on this offseason and prior to the season, I'm just happy that it's over with," Chase told reporters Thursday. "I'm finally playing ball and having fun with the guys. That's what matters most for me."

Numerous receivers got paid this offseason, including Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle, Nico Collins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Michael Pittman, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk. 

Chase is still waiting for his new contract.

Ja'Marr Chase flexing

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flexes in the first quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Sept. 23, 2024. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Chase had a slow start to the season, catching 10 passes for 97 yards in his first two games, but he broke out in Week 3.

The fourth-year receiver caught six passes for 118 yards and two scores, but his Bengals fell to the Washington Commanders, 38-33.

Chase, though, feels the Bengals are close to getting things right.

"We're right there," Chase said. "We're not too far away. We just got to finish in the end, and that's the biggest thing right now."

Ja'Marr Chase touchdown

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium.  (Joseph Maiorana/Imagn Images)

Cincinnati will face the Carolina Panthers Sunday looking to avoid a fourth loss to open the season.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.