Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Jerry Jones faces backlash for using derogatory term for little people, apologizes for remark

The Little People of America slammed Jones for using the word

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones apologized for using a derogatory term for little people.

Jones, 79, used the term "m----t" when he was talking about Larry Lacewell – the former director of college and pro scouting for the Cowboys who died in May at the age of 85 – at training camp.

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys attends training camp at River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California.

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys attends training camp at River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Cowboys executive said he wanted to "get me somebody, a m----t" to dress like Lacewell and stand next to him at practices. Use of the term drew ire from Little People of America.

"M----t is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones," the Little People of America told TMZ Sports in a statement. "Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse. Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks over warm-ups before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks over warm-ups before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"Those who use the term m----t any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word," the organization said. "Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward."

Jones apologized later Tuesday.

"Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize," he said.

Owner and President of Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones speaks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Announcement at the AT&T Discovery District on June 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Owner and President of Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones speaks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Announcement at the AT&amp;T Discovery District on June 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Pro Football Talk noted that Cleveland radio host Tony Grossi was suspended for using the word in 2020 and former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis apologized for using the word in 2014.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.