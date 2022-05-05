Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'all good' after car crash in Dallas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash on Wednesday night in Texas.

According to Fox 4 News, the crash was described as minor and he was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. The 79-year-old was reportedly doing all right.

"He is all good," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the Dallas Morning News.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. in Dallas, according to the paper. Jones was reportedly taken to Parkland Hospital for a brief checkup.

It’s unclear how the crash occurred.

The incident occurred days after the NFL Draft was over as Dallas looked to fill the holes left by free-agent departures.

Dallas selected offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round and defensive lineman Sam Williams in the second. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was selected in the third round and tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth.

"I don’t think it’s by accident that we ended up picking (positions) where we were picking," Stephen Jones said after the draft. "The good news is that there are some good players there that you have to just sort out where the groupings are going to fall."

Dallas won the NFC East with a 12-5 record and was eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.