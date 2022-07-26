Tom Brady's Buccaneers offense gets another superstar receiver: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, reportedly found a new home Tuesday.

The 33-year-old wide receiver agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports. He will become the latest target for Tom Brady.

Jones played for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 after spending most of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans acquired Jones from Atlanta for a fifth-round draft pick. He was expected to become a solid duo with A.J. Brown on the Titans, but things didn’t really pan out that way.

Jones played 10 games for the Titans. He had 31 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown. He spent some time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He would have six catches for 62 yards in Tennessee’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year, and would later be released.

Joining the Buccaneers would potentially make him the dynamic target he once was. He could potentially be looked at as a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver on a team that already has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with high expectations for players like Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson.

Over the course of his career, Jones was also selected as a First Team All-Pro member twice and was named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

In 145 career games, he has 879 catches for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns.