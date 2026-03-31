Cowboys coach reacts to Dak Prescott's broken engagement, says NFL star is in a 'good spot' after split

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos come up short of the goal line.

The NFL star and his now-former fiancée called off their engagement roughly a month before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle. A representative said the pair were "heartbroken" as their relationship came to an end.

"There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blowup," a spokesperson for Jane Ramos said in a statement to People on March 9. "It was a mutual decision."

As the NFL star’s personal life was thrust into the spotlight, reactions poured in across the sports world, including from Prescott’s head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schottenheimer, who was elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach last year, said Prescott is handling the situation well and remains in a good place entering the season.

COWBOYS STAR DAK PRESCOTT'S EX POSTS ABOUT 'GROWTH' DAYS AFTER COUPLE SPLIT BEFORE WEDDING

"Dak and I have had a ton of conversations," Schottenheimer said. "He’s in a really good spot. Obviously, what he’s dealing with is incredibly tough. But if anyone can handle it, he can," Schottenheimer said, according to The Athletic.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in Schottenheimer’s first season as head coach, finishing 7-9-1.

Prescott and his then-fiancée, Ramos, welcomed a baby girl, Aurora Rayne, on May 22, 2025. "I love you [Sarah Jane] and the family we've created," the Pro Bowl quarterback wrote on social media.

The couple’s firstborn daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, was welcomed Feb. 22, 2024. News of their split surfaced just days after Sarah Jane’s bachelorette weekend in the Bahamas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prescott and Ramos shared their romance with the public in 2023 and announced their engagement in October 2024. Roughly two months later, Prescott signed an historic four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.