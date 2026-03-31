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Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys coach reacts to Dak Prescott's broken engagement, says NFL star is in a 'good spot' after split

Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos share two children

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Is Dak Prescott a potential Hall-of-Fame QB? | The Herd Video

Is Dak Prescott a potential Hall-of-Fame QB? | The Herd

Dak Prescott is 2nd in passing yards and TDs this season, and is potentially leading the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs. Colin Cowherd says that Dak could be playing at a hall-of-fame level.

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Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos come up short of the goal line.

The NFL star and his now-former fiancée called off their engagement roughly a month before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle. A representative said the pair were "heartbroken" as their relationship came to an end.

"There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blowup," a spokesperson for Jane Ramos said in a statement to People on March 9. "It was a mutual decision."

As the NFL star’s personal life was thrust into the spotlight, reactions poured in across the sports world, including from Prescott’s head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

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Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer

Dak Prescott (4) and Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys hug after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Schottenheimer, who was elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach last year, said Prescott is handling the situation well and remains in a good place entering the season.

COWBOYS STAR DAK PRESCOTT'S EX POSTS ABOUT 'GROWTH' DAYS AFTER COUPLE SPLIT BEFORE WEDDING

"Dak and I have had a ton of conversations," Schottenheimer said. "He’s in a really good spot. Obviously, what he’s dealing with is incredibly tough. But if anyone can handle it, he can," Schottenheimer said, according to The Athletic.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in Schottenheimer’s first season as head coach, finishing 7-9-1.

Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. ( Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)

Prescott and his then-fiancée, Ramos, welcomed a baby girl, Aurora Rayne, on May 22, 2025. "I love you [Sarah Jane] and the family we've created," the Pro Bowl quarterback wrote on social media.

The couple’s firstborn daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, was welcomed Feb. 22, 2024. News of their split surfaced just days after Sarah Jane’s bachelorette weekend in the Bahamas.

Sarah Ramos and Dak Prescott smile

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend an in-store event at David Yurman on May 16, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. ( Rick Kern/Getty Images for David Yurman)

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Prescott and Ramos shared their romance with the public in 2023 and announced their engagement in October 2024. Roughly two months later, Prescott signed an historic four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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