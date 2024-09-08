Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to historic contract extension before kickoff: reports

Dak Prescott’s Sunday started with a win before he even sniffed the field before the Dallas Cowboys’ opening game against the Cleveland Browns.

Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $240 million, according to multiple reports. The veteran quarterback will reportedly earn $60 million and become the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Prescott will receive $231 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports

Dallas announced the deal later.

"I've never played the game for that," Prescott said of massive contract extensions, via the team's website. "I've played a game for the pure love for the guys in that locker room. Yes, this game has always brought me something that not a lot of things in life do. That type of peace, it does.

"Just being out there in between the lines with people that you share a brotherhood with. Yeah, something that's just special about this game of football and we're just blessed that that money comes with it, and I'm in the position that I'm in that we can be having these conversations.

"But that doesn't motivate me."

The Prescott deal came on the heels of the Cowboys’ extension with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The NFL world expected team owner Jerry Jones to work on a deal with Prescott afterward, but it didn’t come immediately.

Then, on Sunday, with about five hours before the start of the 2024 season. The Cowboys and Prescott reportedly got the deal done. He was set to be a free agent after this season.

Prescott took the reins for the Cowboys when Tony Romo went down with an injury before the start of the 2016 regular season. He led the team to the playoffs that year and cemented himself as the future of the franchise.

When he signed his first contract extension before the start of the 2021 season, he set a record for the highest signing bonus in NFL history. It was later surpassed by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Prescott was runner-up for NFL MVP in 2023. He had 4,516 passing yards and led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. It was one of the best years of his career.

And now, he’s getting rewarded.