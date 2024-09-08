Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to historic contract extension before kickoff: reports

Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Tom Brady previews booth debut with Cowboys-Browns, recaps Texas-Michigan first half and more Video

Tom Brady previews booth debut with Cowboys-Browns, recaps Texas-Michigan first half and more

Tom Brady previewed his first game in the broadcast booth with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns and also recapped Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns' dominant first half over the Michigan Wolverines.

Dak Prescott’s Sunday started with a win before he even sniffed the field before the Dallas Cowboys’ opening game against the Cleveland Browns.

Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $240 million, according to multiple reports. The veteran quarterback will reportedly earn $60 million and become the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Dak Prescott watches Raiders

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. (Candice Ward-USA Today Sports)

Prescott will receive $231 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports

Dallas announced the deal later.

"I've never played the game for that," Prescott said of massive contract extensions, via the team's website. "I've played a game for the pure love for the guys in that locker room. Yes, this game has always brought me something that not a lot of things in life do. That type of peace, it does. 

"Just being out there in between the lines with people that you share a brotherhood with. Yeah, something that's just special about this game of football and we're just blessed that that money comes with it, and I'm in the position that I'm in that we can be having these conversations.

"But that doesn't motivate me."

The Prescott deal came on the heels of the Cowboys’ extension with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The NFL world expected team owner Jerry Jones to work on a deal with Prescott afterward, but it didn’t come immediately.

Then, on Sunday, with about five hours before the start of the 2024 season. The Cowboys and Prescott reportedly got the deal done. He was set to be a free agent after this season.

Dak Prescott vs Bills

Dec. 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium (Mark Konezny-USA Today Sports)

Prescott took the reins for the Cowboys when Tony Romo went down with an injury before the start of the 2016 regular season. He led the team to the playoffs that year and cemented himself as the future of the franchise.

When he signed his first contract extension before the start of the 2021 season, he set a record for the highest signing bonus in NFL history. It was later surpassed by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Prescott was runner-up for NFL MVP in 2023. He had 4,516 passing yards and led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. It was one of the best years of his career.

Dak Prescott in camp

June 5, 2024; Frisco, TX. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. (Chris Jones-USA Today Sports)

And now, he’s getting rewarded.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.