Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys star, fiancée end relationship month before wedding: report

Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were engaged on Oct 18, 2024

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, reportedly broke up with their wedding around the corner.

Prescott and Ramos’ relationship had been "rocky" in the weeks leading up to the breakup and things exploded between the two at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties, TMZ Sports reported on Saturday.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos at a foundation event

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend the Farrah Fawcett Foundation 2025 Tex-Mex Fiesta at The Rustic on Oct. 30, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

Ramos shared pictures of her trip with her friends on Instagram on Friday.

"I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much," Ramos captioned the collage of snaps.

Prescott was not pictured in any of the 16 photos and videos posted to her social media account.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos in 2024

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott pose for a photo before Dak Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation 2024 Gala at Thompson Hotel Dallas on May 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.  (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Faith Fight Finish Foundation)

Ramos also posted photos of her bridal shower back on Feb. 23. There were no photos of Prescott in the carousel either.

"The most intimate and beautiful bridal shower of my dreams," she added on Instagram. "So grateful for my aunts who hosted it and my girlfriends and family that came to celebrate. I love you all so much and can’t wait to marry the love of my life with all of you by my side."

Prescott posted a series of photos on his Instagram of Ramos and his family back on July 20, 2025. There’s only a September advertisement posted on his account since.

Dak Prescott and Saraj Jane Ramos at the NFL Honors

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wife Sarah Jane Ramos pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts on Feb. 5, 2026.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The NFL star and Ramos announced they were engaged on Oct. 18, 2024. The couple had two children together.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

