Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer

Copa América referee collapses on field during Canada vs Peru match amid soaring temps in Kansas City

The official reportedly collapsed due to dehydration

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Peru vs. Canada Highlights | 2024 Copa América Video

Peru vs. Canada Highlights | 2024 Copa América

Check out the top moments from this group-stage match between Peru and Canada!

A terrifying scene unfolded during Tuesday’s Copa América match between Canada and Peru when an assistant referee suddenly collapsed on the field amid scorching temperatures. 

Humberto Panjoj suffered a medical emergency during stoppage time in the first half of Canada’s 1-0 win over Peru. 

Maxime Crepeau calls for help

Maxime Crepeau of Canada aids assistant referee Humberto Panjoj during the Copa America match against Peru at Children's Mercy Park on June 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Panjoj, who had been running on the non-shaded part of the stadium in Kansas City, collapsed on the field and appeared to remain motionless. Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau immediately ran over and motioned for medical attention. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Panjoj managed to stand briefly before being taken off the field on a stretcher. 

According to The Kansas City Star, Crepeau said after the match that he had seen the official fall, and he quickly turned his attention away from the game to focus on Panjoj’s health. 

"At that point, football does not matter," he said. 

"I was happy that he was conscious," he continued. "I got the news that he’s fine now, so thank God. But we need to address that."

Humberto Panjoj stretched off

Referee Humberto Panjoj is removed on a stretcher during Copa America at Children's Mercy Park on June 25, 2024, in Kansas City. (Carlos Sipán/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

ARGENTINA ADVANCES TO COPA AMÉRICA QUARTERFINALS, BEATS CHILE 1-0 ON LATE GOAL

Crepeau said that despite the soaring temperatures, players were not given a water break at the 30-minute mark, which is the custom during such playing conditions, according to the report. 

"I don’t care what people say, health of the people on the field – players and officials – that needs to be looked at."

The Kansas City Star reported that Tuesday’s heat index was about 100 degrees when the match began at around 5 p.m. TSN reported that Panjoj suffered from dehydration.

Maxime Crepeau calls for help

Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau tries to help Humberto Panjoj after the referee collapsed during a Copa America match on June 25, 2024, in Kansas City.  (Carlos Sipán/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Despite the difficult playing conditions, Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute to help Canada defeat Peru for its first victory over a South American opponent in 24 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.