Controversial UFC fighter takes back his Trump support in wild rant: 'I was fooled'

Controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell appeared to change his tune when it came to President Donald Trump.

Mitchell, who has previously made antisemitic remarks when it comes to the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler, labeled Trump the "Antichrist" in a bewildering rant posted to his Instagram account on Friday.

"I do not like the guy at all," Mitchell said. "The first thing for me was he didn’t release the Epstein files. They’re even acting like they didn’t exist. And, of course, they’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars just like the numb-nuts before him did. Putting America last, and now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef. Hey, I’m not biased, man. He talked a good game, he tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it.

"Now, let me tell you how bad I think this is though. This is really this bad, guys. I want y’all, if you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3, and I want you to read that verse — yeah, about the Antichrist, about the one who was fatally wounded in the head; then he was miraculously healed and the whole world marveled at him and said, ‘No man can make war with him.’ Yeah, I do think that Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3. Yeah, go read it. Go read it."

Mitchell said last year he would "take a bullet" for Trump as the president was campaigning against then-Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House. However, he labeled Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a possible Antichrist figure as well.

He said in 2019 he would beat up politicians for Trump.