UFC

Controversial UFC fighter takes back his Trump support in wild rant: 'I was fooled'

Mitchell said in 2019 he would beat up politicians for Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell appeared to change his tune when it came to President Donald Trump.

Mitchell, who has previously made antisemitic remarks when it comes to the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler, labeled Trump the "Antichrist" in a bewildering rant posted to his Instagram account on Friday.

Bryce Mitchell talks to Joe Rogan

Bryce Mitchell is interviewed by Joe Rogan after his win in a featherweight bout against Kron Gracie during the UFC 310 event on Dec. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

"I do not like the guy at all," Mitchell said. "The first thing for me was he didn’t release the Epstein files. They’re even acting like they didn’t exist. And, of course, they’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars just like the numb-nuts before him did. Putting America last, and now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef. Hey, I’m not biased, man. He talked a good game, he tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it.

UFC'S BRUCE BUFFER SAYS IT WILL BE AN 'HONOR' TO BE AT WHITE HOUSE: 'IT'S GONNA BE AMAZING'

Bryce Mitchell slugs Kron Gracie

Bryce Mitchell (red gloves) fights Kron Gracie at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7, 2024. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

"Now, let me tell you how bad I think this is though. This is really this bad, guys. I want y’all, if you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3, and I want you to read that verse — yeah, about the Antichrist, about the one who was fatally wounded in the head; then he was miraculously healed and the whole world marveled at him and said, ‘No man can make war with him.’ Yeah, I do think that Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3. Yeah, go read it. Go read it."

Mitchell said last year he would "take a bullet" for Trump as the president was campaigning against then-Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House. However, he labeled Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a possible Antichrist figure as well.

Bryce Mitchell fights at UFC 314

Bryce Mitchell, right, fights against Jean Silva during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

He said in 2019 he would beat up politicians for Trump.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

