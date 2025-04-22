UFC's Dana White explains why he wants 'nothing to do with politics,' cites media's treatment of Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC president Dana White made clear in a recent podcast interview he has no aspirations of becoming a political figure or running for president in the future.

White, who has very close ties with President Donald Trump, explained on "What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon" why he has no plans to enter that arena. He cited the media’s treatment of Trump when he decided to step out of the celebrity sphere into the political game.

"The biggest thing for me with Trump is it’s fascinating how this guy who’s incredibly famous and looked at as this businessman, had his show for all those years, beloved by everybody — on both sides — and once he gets into politics, they figure out how to make half the country hate him," White said. "They put out this narrative about him that people actually believe that this guy is a racist piece of s--- fascist, you know, scumbag, which is the furthest thing from the truth.

"So, yeah, I want nothing to do with politics."

White has been by Trump’s side since he ran for president in 2015. He spoke at several Republican National Conventions in support of Trump and has hosted the president numerous times at UFC events.

The most recent one being UFC 314 where the president received a raucous ovation.

"There’s no way in hell," White said of any potential presidential run or getting into politics.

"I have a great life. I love what I do. I love the people I do it with. I get up every day and I can’t wait to get to work. I’m there early. I’m there late. And politics just isn’t for me."