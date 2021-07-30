Connor Fields, USA's defending Olympic gold medalist BMX rider, suffers horrific crash in semifinals

American BMX rider Connor Fields was involved in a horrific crash at the start of the third semifinal run at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Fields and the rest of the group jumped out quickly out of the gate. He was in the first turn when he went over his handlebars and fell onto his face, taking out two other competitors. He was run over other riders while he lay motionless on the asphalt of the course.

He was taken off the course on a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

A USA Cycling doctor later said in a statement Fields was "awake and awaiting further medical evaluation."

Niek Kimmann, who suffered his own crash during training in the days prior to the event, won a gold medal, edging Kye Whyte of Britain.

"This week has been an emotional roller coaster," Kimmann said. "The crash with the official, I thought my week was over, basically. But after getting the MRI results, we realized it would be possible. It wouldn't be comfortable, but it was possible."

He was asked about the Fields crash.

"I haven't seen the crash, but I hope he's OK," he said. "He's been a great ambassador for the sport. For me, it's sad he wasn't able to defend his gold medal."

Fields won gold in BMX racing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and finished in seventh place in the 2012 London Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.