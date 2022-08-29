Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders' Ron Rivera says Brian Robinson Jr. has 'positive' outlook, shooting left him 'blindsided'

Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in a suspected robbery

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera gave a positive outlook for running back Brian Robinson Jr. following a shooting that left the rookie player wounded on Sunday night.

Rivera spoke to reporters on Monday and was asked about Robinson’s condition.

"The doctors were very positive with him, and he was very positive as well," Rivera said. "We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It’s a very unfortunate situation. But he’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he's back out here. There's no timeline, but as I said, everything was very positive."

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders reacts during the first half of the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 27, 2022.

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders reacts during the first half of the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 27, 2022. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rivera had been on the receiving end of a harrowing phone call like that in the past. Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat’s brother was shot and killed in December, former defensive back Deshazor Everett was involved in a crash that left his girlfriend dead, and former Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in Florida earlier this year.

He said there was something about Robinson’s that hit him differently and described being "blindsided."

"It was hard. I’ve gotten several calls as a head coach, unfortunately. But this was one of the harder ones. First of all because he’s a heck of a young man — more than just a football player, he’s really a heck of a young man," the head coach said. "It kind of blindsided me a little bit. We were actually winding the day down when I got the call."

Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 27, 2022.

Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 27, 2022. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rivera said a whole contingent went to the hospital in Washington, D.C., to visit Robinson, including himself, co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, and Robinson’s aunt and uncle. He said the uncle is a colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

Robinson was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday night in the northeast section of Washington, D.C., police said. The former Alabama standout was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were looking for two suspects who fled the area after the incident.

Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 17, 2022.

Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 17, 2022. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"Lookout for two black juvenile males with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it," D.C. police said in a tweet.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

