Brother of Washington's Montez Sweat killed in Virginia shooting, police say

The brother of Washington Football Team star Montez Sweat was killed in a shooting in Virginia on Tuesday.

The Henrico Police Department said officers received calls about a shooting at around 4:09 p.m. ET with people running from the area as shots were being fired. Responding officers found one adult male deceased at the scene after suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man was later identified as Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. The identity of a suspect in the shooting was not released.

AARON RODGERS WON'T WAIT LONG TO MAKE DECISION ON 2022

Montez Sweat didn’t practice Wednesday. Washington coach Ron Rivera offered condolences to the Sweat family.

"It is rough and our thoughts and prayers are with the families. We try to make sure that the players understand that we’re here for them," Rivera said. "We do have a team psychologist and she’s available, as well as not just myself but position coaches, coordinators and Malcolm Blacken, who is our director of player development. … We’re there for them."

Sweat has not publicly spoken out about his brother’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 25-year-old pass rusher is in his third season with Washington. In 10 games, he’s recorded five sacks, 24 tackles and recovered three fumbles. He’s missed some time this season while in health and safety protocol and had a broken jaw.