NFL

Commanders, Dolphins set to play first ever regular-season game in Spain

It is the NFL's last international game of the season

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The NFL is heading overseas for the final time this season. 

The Washington Commanders will play the Miami Dolphins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. It will be the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Spain. 

The game will air exclusively on NFL Network, with Kenny Albert as the play-by-play announcer, Jonathan Vilma as the analyst, and Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter. 

Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa

(Left) Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Right) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Nick Wass/AP Photo;Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

The Commanders and Dolphins game is the NFL’s seventh international game of the season. 

This will be the Dolphins' eighth international game in franchise history, as only the Jacksonville Jaguars have played more games overseas. However, the Dolphins have not fared well overseas, as they have a 2-5 record abroad. 

The Dolphins are 3-7 this season but are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 30-13 blowout over the Buffalo Bills. Running back De’Von Achane had a monster day in the win, rushing 22 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 51 yards.

De'Von Achane gets tackled

Miami Dolphins’ De’Von Achane (28) is tackled by Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Nov. 9, 2025. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)

Tua Tagovailoa completed 15 of 21 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. 

The Commanders have only played one game overseas in franchise history. They played the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, and it ended in a tie – the only such result in international play. 

Dan Quinn on the sidelines

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Landover, Maryland, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Nick Wass/AP Photo)

The Commanders are reeling, as they have lost five in a row and are without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels due to an elbow injury. Their latest loss was against the Detroit Lions, 44-22, with Marcus Mariota at the helm. 

Head coach Dan Quinn announced earlier this week that he would be taking over defensive play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr, as they look to turn things around. 

