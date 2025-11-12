Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed indicted by Texas grand jury for failure to report felony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on a misdemeanor charge for his alleged failure to report a felony.

The Dallas County, Texas, grand jury indicted the two-time Super Bowl champion for an incident that allegedly took place in December 2024.

Sneed, 28, is accused of observing a felony in which serious bodily harm or death could have resulted and knowingly failing to immediately report the the felony to law enforcement.

Sneed’s charge is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and/or one year in county jail.

Christian Nshimiyimana owns an exotic car rental business and was researching cars for his company at a dealership in Carrollton, Texas. Nshimiyimana alleges he was sitting inside a Mercedes G-Wagon when Sneed and his personal assistant arrived at the dealership.

Sneed and his assistant allegedly arrived in a rented Lamborghini Urus and shot at Nshimiyimana while he was sitting in the car. Nshimiyimana is suing Sneed for $1 million. The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 20 in Dallas County, Texas.

Nshimiyimana accuses Sneed and a defendant listed as John Doe of "an unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight," according to ESPN. The Carrollton Police Department arrested Sneed and his accomplice on allegations of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting.

Nshimiyimana recalls seeing Sneed and his assistant at the car dealership but didn’t recognize the Titans cornerback from his NFL career, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also states that Nshimiyimana may have been mistaken for another person.

"We are aware of the legal matter with L’Jarius Sneed and have remained in contact with NFL security per league protocol. We will have no further comment during an ongoing investigation," a Titans spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sneed’s agent for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Titans acquired Sneed in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2024-2025 season and signed him to a four-year, $76 million contract. Sneed was an integral part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning defenses but has struggled to stay on the field with the Titans.

Sneed was limited to five games last season with a quad injury and has played seven games this season. He is on injured reserve for a quad injury he sustained against the New England Patriots.

Sneed has 26 tackles and three defended passes in seven games this year.

