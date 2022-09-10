Colts' Quenton Nelson becomes highest paid guard in NFL history with new extension: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The key cog of the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line isn't going anywhere.

Colts' guard Quenton Nelson signed a four-year extension worth $80 million, with $60 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The deal makes the Holmdel, N.J. product the highest-paid guard in league history.

Nelson has been everything the Colts have asked of him, and more, since they took him with the sixth pick in 2018 out of the University of Notre Dame.

He is a three-time First Team All Pro (2018-20) and was named a Second-Team All Pro last season. He also has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.

He had played in 51 straight games to begin his career before getting injured in Week 3 last year, forcing him to miss the Colts' next three games. He had played in 61 out of a possible 65 games, and he has played in 100 percent of his team's snaps in 53 of those games. He also only allowed one sack last year, according to PFF.

Nelson was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame behind guys like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold - both of whom are now on their second team: the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts open up the season against the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.