Johnny Manziel jokes about returning to Texas A&M after alma mater's upset loss

Texas A&M's Haynes King threw for just 97 yards and ran for 23 in the stunning upset loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked country fell to an unranked opponent on their own home turf - when Johnny Manziel was an Aggie, he took his squad into Alabama and defeated the top-ranked Crimson Tide in 2012 as a redshirt freshman.

Now, Johnny Football wants to come back.

After the Aggie' loss, Manziel took to Twitter and reminded everyone of a little fun fact.

"I’ve got 2 years of eligibility left, right?" he tweeted.

Manziel, of course, played professionally in the NFL, so he is not eligible to actually play college football again.

The joke refers to the fact that he only played two college seasons and was able to play two more. Instead, he opted for the NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season.

In 26 games with Texas A&M, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was simply one of the best players in college football. He threw for 7,820 yards, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 63 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also ran for 2,169 yards on 345 carries, 30 of them touchdowns.

UNRANKED APPALACHIAN STATE SHOCKS NO. 6 TEXAS A&M WITH UPSET WIN ON ROAD

His NFL career never quite lived up to his college hype - he only played in 14 NFL games in the span of two seasons due to poor play, injuries, and troubles with his Cleveland Browns.

The troubled former quarterback then spent time in the Canadian Football League, Alliance of American Football, and Fan Controlled Football.

No, Manziel won't be going back to Aggieland, but what King did on Saturday is a far cry from what Manziel used to do a decade ago.