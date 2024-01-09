Colts owner Jim Irsay, 64, undergoing treatment for ‘severe respiratory illness’

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a "severe respiratory illness," the team announced in a statement Tuesday.

Irsay, 64, was expected to make an appearance at an event in Los Angeles on Thursday, but he will miss it as he undergoes treatment.

"Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While this unfortunately means he won't be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible," the statement read.

"We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers."

According to the Jim Irsay Collection website, the longtime NFL owner was hosting a free concert with his band at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Thursday, when his memorabilia exhibit will also be showcased.

Irsay’s father, Robert Irsay, took over ownership of the Colts in 1972. He remained principal owner of the team until his death in 1997.

The Colts have made 16 playoff appearances under Jim Irsay’s ownership, including the 2006 season where they won the Super Bowl behind Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Indianapolis finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs with a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday.