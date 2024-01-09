Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay, 64, undergoing treatment for ‘severe respiratory illness’

Irsay took over ownership of the Colts in 1997

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a "severe respiratory illness," the team announced in a statement Tuesday. 

Irsay, 64, was expected to make an appearance at an event in Los Angeles on Thursday, but he will miss it as he undergoes treatment. 

Jim Irsay performs at a concert

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay performs in concert with the Jim Irsay Band during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sept. 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

"Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While this unfortunately means he won't be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible," the statement read. 

"We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers."

According to the Jim Irsay Collection website, the longtime NFL owner was hosting a free concert with his band at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Thursday, when his memorabilia exhibit will also be showcased. 

Jim Irsay talks at podium

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during the Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 10, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLTS' TYLER GOODSON EMOTIONAL AFTER DROPPING CRUCIAL PASS: 'FEELING LIKE A FAILURE'

Irsay’s father, Robert Irsay, took over ownership of the Colts in 1972. He remained principal owner of the team until his death in 1997.

The Colts have made 16 playoff appearances under Jim Irsay’s ownership, including the 2006 season where they won the Super Bowl behind Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. 

Peyton Manning stands with Colts owner Jim Irsay after winning the AFC Championship in 2010

Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates the victory with owner Jim Irsay when the Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets in the AFC Championship Game  at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 24, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Colts beat the Jets, 30-17, to advance tot he Super Bowl.   (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Indianapolis finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs with a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.